Saudi Arabia extends duration of stay for single-entry visit visas

Saudi Arabia will now allow people with single-entry visit visas to remain in the kingdom for up to three months, compared to a month in the past.

The Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday that it had also approved the extension of the duration of stay for transit visas to 96 hours without any fee, with a validity of three months.

A session of the Cabinet chaired by King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace approved the changes in the visa system.

The Cabinet decision will be applicable to the single-entry visit visas for all purposes.

Before the changes, single-entry family visit visas had a duration of stay of up to 30 days, while multiple-entry visas allowed the holder to remain in the kingdom for 90 days.

Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah extended the Umrah visa, which was previously limited to 30 days, to 90 days. The ministry said pilgrims should have a valid entry permit, whether it is a travel or Umrah visa, to enter Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom had also recently updated its entry rules to make the country more accessible to visitors.

A decree signed by the country's Minister of Tourism in September will allow GCC residents to apply for e-visas through the dedicated online portal, www.visitsaudi.com/visa, and makes it easier for travellers from the UK, the US and the EU to enter Saudi Arabia.