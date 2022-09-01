Qatar scraps Covid-19 quarantine requirements as it prepares to host World Cup

Qatar has scrapped its red list for travellers and cancelled quarantine requirements for foreign visitors as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup in November.

However, travellers arriving in the Gulf country will still need to present a negative result within 48 hours of taking a PCR test or rapid antigen test, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Citizens and residents are required take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival.

The updates do not apply to travellers who test positive for Covid-19, as they will still need to go into quarantine in accordance with the procedures currently followed.

These changes are effective from September 4, starting at 6pm.

They are part of efforts by Qatar to put in place guidelines to ensure a safe and memorable experience for football fans.

Ministry of Health Announces Update of COVID-19 Travel Policy to State of Qatar. #QNA pic.twitter.com/KOsYSUXPlr — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) August 31, 2022

World Cup preparations

Official World Cup agents have reported record ticket sales.

All international travellers must fill out a pre-entry online registration form on a government website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) at least three days before arrival and download the Ehteraz app, which will record their health and personal information, including PCR test results.

GCC citizens and residents are required to have the Ehteraz app but are excluded from the pre-entry online registration.

Expand Autoplay Fans cheer during a ceremony in Doha, Qatar, to mark 100 days to go until the start of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. All photos by EPA

Expand Autoplay Laurie and Danny Navarro, who live in Washington DC, will base themselves in the UAE for two weeks and travel to Doha thanks to the Emirates Skywards miles they have saved. All photos: Danny Navarro

Al Hosn, other GCC-approved mobile apps, the European pass app and the UK’s NHS Covid Pass will also be accepted.

Anyone with a match ticket must be fully vaccinated to gain entry to stadiums and use public transport via the app.

As travel advice is constantly changing, visitors are advised to check their chosen airline’s latest rules and guidelines issued by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health.