Where to get cheap PCR tests in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Demand for PCR tests is expected to surge ahead of the beginning of the new school year next Monday.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Tuesday that pupils aged 12 and over must obtain a negative PCR test from no more than 96 hours before the start of the new academic year.
What are the new Covid rules for pupils returning to school?
The new rules apply to public school pupils, as well as those in private schools in Abu Dhabi.
New rules for Dubai private school pupils had not been announced on Wednesday.
Free Covid-19 tests will be offered to public school pupils and staff in the UAE.
Mobile testing centres have been established at 226 public schools across the country and free screenings will be available until 10pm from today until Sunday, said public schools regulator Emirates Schools Establishment.
A full list of the testing venues were posted online.
How much are PCR tests in the UAE?
With many people planning on taking late summer vacations, the demand for tests is not expected to subside anytime soon.
For those paying, tests are available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for as little as Dh40 ($10.8) from some test centres, with home testing now widely available as well, for a little extra.
Here is a list of some of the places where you can obtain affordable PCR tests across the emirates.
Where to get the best deals on PCR tests
Dubai
Seha Covid-19 screening centres at Dubai Parks and Al Khawaneej
Price: Dh50 or free for Emiratis (results within 48 hours)
Appointment: Via the Seha app
Time: 10am to 8pm
_______________
Iranian Hospital Dubai
Price: 50Dh offer for teachers and students upon presentation of student or teacher ID card / Dh120 for everyone else (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: Open 24 hours a day
_______________
Rizek mobile application
Price: Dh119 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Home visit can be booked via the app
_______________
Justlife mobile phone application
Price: Dh129 for test at home (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Via the app
_______________
Urban Company mobile phone application
Price: Dh84 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Via the app
_______________
Drive-through screening centre, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
Price: Dh150 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Walk in
Time: Open 24 hours a day
_______________
General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs
Labourers in need of a PCR test can obtain one at Jafilyia in Dubai
Price: Dh80 (labourers only)
Appointment: Walk-in
Time: 7am to 11pm
_______________
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) PCR testing centres
Drive-through tests that do not require appointment, run by the emirate’s health authority are available at Nad Al Hammar, Nad Al Sheba and Al Mankhool.
DHA has also opened a new drive-through testing centre that requires a prior appointment.
Price: Dh150 for all DHA testing centres
Appointment: Must be made by contacting the facilities directly
Abu Dhabi
Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital
Price: Dh40 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: 10am to 5pm
_______________
Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh40 (results within 24 to 36 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: Open 24 hours
NMC Bareen International Hospital
Price: Drive-through Dh40 (results within 15 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: Open 24 hours
Sharjah
NMC Medical Centre, Buhairah Corniche
Price: Dh85 (results within 24 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: 9am – 9pm
_______________
Thumbay Hospital
Price: Dh100 (results within 6-8 hours)
Appointment: Walk-in only
Time: 8am – 10.30pm