UAE announces multiple-entry tourist visa for people attending Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

The UAE has announced a multiple-entry tourist visa for “Hayya” card holders attending the Fifa World Cup 2022, state Wam news agency has reported.

The Hayya Card will serve as an entry permit to Qatar, the host country, during the tournament period and is mandatory for football fans wishing to attend matches.

Visa applications will be accepted from November 1, 2022.

#UAE announces a Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa for “Hayya” card holders attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022#WamNews pic.twitter.com/QXd1Zm9W8v — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 30, 2022

The visa, which costs Dh100, will be valid for 90 days from the date it is issued and can be extended for another 90 days.

Citizens of countries that do not need a visa to enter the UAE can come to the Emirates under existing rules.

How to apply

To obtain the special tourist visa, go to the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship www.icp.gov.ae and choose the smart channels link.

After that, choose public service from the main menu, select Hayya Card holders visa option and fill out the application form.

On August 25, Saudi Arabia announced that it will open its borders to holders of the Hayya Card.

Hayya Card holders can spend up to 60 days in the kingdom during the World Cup season from November 1 to January 23 next year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Hayya Card gives holders a range of benefits, including free public transport on match days.