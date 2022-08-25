Saudi Arabia allows Hayya Card holders for Qatar World Cup to visit kingdom

Saudi Arabia will open its borders to holders of the Hayya Card issued by Qatar to football fans attending the 2022 Fifa World Cup, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Hayya Card holders can spend up to 60 days in the kingdom during the World Cup season from November 1 to January 23 next year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They will be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia from 10 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, after obtaining an electronic visa through the kingdom's unified national platform for visas.

They must have medical insurance prior to their arrival in the kingdom.

The ministry said Hayya Card holders can enter and leave the kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa and are not required to have travelled to Qatar prior to visiting Saudi Arabia.

The Hayya Card will serve as the entry permit to Qatar during the World Cup period and is mandatory for football fans wishing to attend matches.

“Fans from all over the world, including GCC nationals, will not be allowed to enter Qatar without a Hayya Card during the tournament,” said Saeed Al Kuwari, executive director of Hayya.

“It will be mandatory for everyone except for citizens and residents of Qatar, from the beginning to the end of the tournament, to enter the country.”

The Hayya Card gives holders a range of benefits, including free public transport on match days.