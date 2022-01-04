Kuwait tightens Covid-19 rules with ban on indoor gatherings

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Kuwait‘s Cabinet has banned indoor gatherings from January 9 until February 28 over concerns about the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Under tighter Covid-19 restrictions, as of Tuesday, incoming travellers will be required to show a negative PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours before arriving in the country, state news agency Kuna reported.

The government also urged residents to obtain booster vaccine doses “to prevent a third wave of the pandemic”, Kuna said.

Kuwait‘s Ministry of Health said that the number of daily reported Covid-19 cases has ”doubled” over the past 10 days.

“For indicators to remain under control, continuous co-operations, awareness and care are required,” it said in a tweet.

More than 85 per cent of Kuwait’s population, or 3.2 million people, received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry’s latest figures show.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are among the approved inoculations in the country.

In recent days, Kuwait’s embassies in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Ukraine and France have issued warnings for citizens to leave these countries and return home amid fears of a surge in the new Omicron strain of the virus and further travel restrictions.

Kuwait is also facing a bout of unstable weather that has prompted the government to warn people to remain indoors.

The Kuwait Meteorological Department said visibility would improve today but heavy winds and low temperatures are expected to continue.