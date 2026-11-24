Anthropic is offering a natural gas specialist up to $405,000 annually to secure fuel for its data centres, underscoring how the race for AI computing capacity is turning tech companies into energy buyers.

The Claude developer has advertised for a gas supply and transport lead to negotiate fuel contracts and manage pipeline deliveries to its data centres in the US and Canada, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“If gas does not arrive, in the volume and at the pressure the plant needs, the compute does not run,” the listing says.

The annual salary of $320,000 to $405,000 is about double that offered for comparable roles recently, the newspaper reported.

It comes as Anthropic's shares fell below their $83 initial public offering price in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday, dropping 6.5 per cent to $82.

The company, which raised $93.5 billion in the world's largest IPO, opened at $111.50 on its Nasdaq debut on November 19 and closed that day at $97.17.

Technology companies are increasingly bypassing electricity grids to power data centres, using gas turbines, reciprocating engines, diesel generators and even repurposed jet engines to avoid lengthy waits for grid connections.

Anthropic, which was not pursuing off-grid developments last year, has since emerged as one of the leading developers, according to research company Cleanview. In August, it struck a deal with reciprocating engine supplier ERock.

The company has committed about $900 billion in spending, almost entirely on computing and infrastructure, with about half due by the end of 2030.

The shift towards off-grid generation comes at an environmental cost. Electricity generated by on-site engines and turbines can produce 63 per cent to 80 per cent more greenhouse gas emissions than grid power, climate scientist Zeke Hausfather estimates.

Unlike several of its big technology rivals, Anthropic has no long-standing emissions targets. The company identified changing environmental standards for power generation as a risk in its IPO prospectus and says it aims to adopt pollution-reducing technology and use more low-carbon energy.

The scale of off-grid development could also depend on the fate of bipartisan-permitting legislation in the US Congress aimed at accelerating grid connections.