Copper prices fell briefly below $12,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Monday, amid uncertainty over demand for the metal in the artificial intelligence sector and possible interest rate rises next month.

The red metal, which is used widely in the construction of data centres and energy infrastructure, fell below the $12,000 mark for the first time since March, before paring losses. It rebounded to $12,160 a tonne at about 9.18am UAE time.

This came after the metal tumbled 9 per cent last week, copper's third biggest decline in a decade, amid a broader sell-off in AI-related stocks, even as Anthropic made a strong debut on Nasdaq following a blockbuster initial public offering that helped the company raise $81.3 billion, the largest in history.

Major US indexes, including S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite ended the week lower, as investors cast doubts regarding sustainability of AI spending.

Copper hit a record high of $14,694 per tonne in September, surpassing the previous record of $14,527.50 set in January.

“Copper fell sharply from September highs amid growing doubts about the scale and returns of AI-related spending, prompting investors to unwind earlier bullish positions that linked the metal to data-centre growth,” Tony Sage, chief executive of Critical Metals, an Australia-based mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, told The National.

“A stronger US dollar and rising expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases have added pressure by raising the cost of holding the metal and weighing on broader risk sentiment.”

Higher interest rates would strengthen the US dollar, making metal priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

There are also concerns that the pace of future AI and data-centre investment may slow down, as Democrats swept the midterm elections in the US.

Analysts expect tighter AI regulations and more scrutiny over the building of data centres following the Democrats' victory.

“Growing public resistance to the electricity requirements, environmental impact and costs associated with large-scale data-centre expansion has increased uncertainty around a sector that has become an important pillar of copper's demand outlook,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The economic outlook for China – a major producer of refined copper – also remains challenging, particularly in traditional copper-consuming sectors such as property and construction, he added.

The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its projection for China’s economic growth this year by 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 per cent.

China is by far the largest consumer of refined copper, accounting for well over half of global use.

“Near-term prices are likely to remain sensitive to shifts in AI investment sentiment, the dollar and Federal Reserve policy signals,” Mr Sage said.

However, once current macro and positioning pressures ease, “the underlying supply-demand balance should reassert itself, supporting a firmer tone over the medium term”, he added.

Copper is increasingly regarded as an essential component for AI building, electrification, electric vehicles and grid expansion. The US Geological Survey added it to its critical minerals list last year.