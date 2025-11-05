Meta releases WhatsApp app for Apple Watch

A fully functional version of Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform is now available on the Apple Watch.

Meta on Tuesday said the Apple Watch version of the app will include the ability to compose messages, record and send voice messages, and receive call notifications in countries where the calling feature is enabled.

The app was available in the US App Store and appeared to be rolling out worldwide. Users need to update WhatsApp on their phone before the functionality becomes active. This reporter found the new app functioned after a restart of both the phone and the watch.

“As always, your personal messages and calls remain private with end-to-end encryption,” Meta said, adding that the WhatsApp Apple Watch app was available for any Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or later.

Purchased by Meta in 2014, WhatsApp has become one of the world's most popular messaging platforms.

Various estimates show that WhatsApp has since grown to become one of the world's most popular messaging apps with at least 35 million users.

Meta's decision to release an Apple Watch version of WhatsApp comes after the tech company briefly offered an Instagram app for Apple Watch, but later discontinued support for it.

The new app comes at a peculiar time for Meta, however, with the company and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg awaiting a federal court decision amid accusations that it has stifled competition and created a monopoly.

Though unlikely, a worst-case scenario could see the US government require it to spin off apps such as Instagram or WhatsApp.

