Apple receives US approval for blood pressure monitor on its smartwatches

Apple has received approval from US authorities for a new smartwatch app to detect hypertension, adding to the services on a device it says has helped to save lives.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the blood pressure monitor on Apple Watches, which was unveiled alongside this week's launch of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

The California company had said the feature on the new watchOS 26 operating system would be available after approval in more than 150 countries by the end of September.

The tool, which uses an optical heart sensor to analyse blood vessel responses to heartbeats, will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and the new Series 11, and the high-end Ultra 2 and new Ultra 3.

Apple has yet to comment on the decision. The company's offices in the UAE are closed on Saturdays.

Apple Watch, a leading contributor to Apple's revenue, is sold as a lifestyle and health accessory.

The company has continuously touted the device's critical benefits, especially to health: during Tuesday's event preceding the new watch's unveiling, Apple presented a video with testimonials from users who said the device has helped them with their health, from recalibrating their lifestyle to their lives being saved because of the Apple Watch's series of monitoring and emergency features.

Apple has also been consistently at the top of the smartwatch rankings, but in the second quarter of 2025, Huawei Technologies overtook it, according to Counterpoint Research.

However, the Hong Kong-based research company primarily attributed the shift to consumers holding back their purchases in the expectation of upgrading to the new Watch series.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is one of the biggest health concerns globally – a major cause of premature deaths – and, while common, can be serious if left untreated.

Globally, about 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 have hypertension, with an estimated 46 per cent unaware they have the condition, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation.

