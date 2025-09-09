How slim will iPhone 17 be? Everything you need to know before Apple's 'awe dropping' event

Apple is expected to unveil its latest devices at a special event on Tuesday, with the new iPhones and a refreshed operating system taking centre stage.

The California-based company is set to introduce the iPhone 17 line-up, with a widely anticipated slimmer version, called the iPhone 17 Air, making its debut.

The event is being held under the theme “awe dropping” and will take place in the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park.

Here are some important things to know in the lead up to the launch.

Tested: Liquid Glass on iOS 26

There were two key talking points at June's Worldwide Developers' Conference: fast-forwarding the naming of Apple's operating systems to 26 and a brand-new skin, called Liquid Glass, for the iPhone's coming iOS 26 iteration.

Apple focuses on operating systems that provide a smooth, futuristic user experience. Liquid Glass takes this to another level as it “reflects and refracts its surroundings”, according to the company.

The transparent and glossy design does enhance the interface's fluidity, tests done by The National on its beta version show.

To activate this translucent effect, tap and hold on any app on the home screen and hit “Edit home screen”, then tap on “Edit” on the upper left-hand corner and select “Customise”; the clear and tinted options are now added to the dark (introduced in iOS 18) and default settings. With tinted, you will be able to select a colour and set how transparent you wish it to be.

iOS 26 also simplifies app controls. For example, in the camera app, switching through modes now only requires swiping left or right on the viewfinder, with the rest of the settings tucked into a dotted icon on the upper right-hand corner.

In Photos, there are now two main views to toggle with: the general library that sorts content by months and years, and collections, which houses all folders.

And, for added convenience, tabs housing buttons and search functions, for apps that support it, are now located at the bottom for easier reach such as, for instance, search in Settings.

Safari, meanwhile, knocks off the strip below the screen housing the address bar and other options, replacing it with translucent spaces that float and blend with the page. This stretches the page view all the way to the bottom. A similar upgrade has been done to the tab bar of Apple Music, News and Podcasts.

On Music, Apple added, among others, the ability to translate and pronounce lyrics in different languages – just hit the language icon on the song's page. There is also a new AutoMix function that inserts DJ effects when transitioning from one track to another.

A new app has also been added, Apple Games – which, honestly should have been done a long time ago – housing everything about gaming, especially Apple Arcade, on the iPhone. Users can be updated on events and easily jump back to a game they paused playing.

As for Apple Intelligence, the company says its generative AI platform will become “more capable” with iOS 26. Live Translation will be brought to Messages, FaceTime and the Phone app. Apple says it will also boost the capabilities of Visual Intelligence, which lets users know – through ChatGPT, Google or other supported apps – what they're seeing on the screen.

And there are some fun new features on Message, too. With iOS 26, text messages from unknown senders will be screened and filtered, with the option to ask for more details or delete them, and the ability to create polls, handy for, say, deciding on where and when have to dinner, and what to have for said meal.

iOS 26 will be compatible down to the iPhone 11 series, including the second and third generations of the iPhone SE, and the iPhone 16e.

Quick take: It is, indeed, a refreshing update. Dark mode for apps and the ability to add widgets in the past years were good moves, and it was only a matter of time before Apple came up with something new to further attract users.

We do think that Apple waited for this particular time to introduce Liquid Glass alongside what is expected to be the biggest overhaul to the iPhone's design in years.

iPhone 17: Our expectations

Since 2019, Apple has released four iPhones at each of its launches – two base models and two Pro variants.

That, however, would change with the long-speculated iPhone 17 Air, Apple's entry into the emerging slim-phone game. It is said to have a thickness of only 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone ever, that would pip the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The base iPhone 17 will still be there, design largely intact from its predecessor, although its screen might be bumped up from 6.1 inches (155mm) to 6.3 inches, which would bring it on par with the base Pro model.

The Pro and Pro Max variants, meanwhile, are expected to remain at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

But the biggest design upgrade, reportedly, is that their camera block would stretch the entire width of their rear, with the flash, mic and light sensor to be placed on the right side – similar to the latest Google Pixel devices.

So, how much will they cost? Reports from analysts and tipsters have said that Apple will be raising the prices of the coming iPhone 17 models by $50.

In particular, the iPhone 17 Pro – now possibly with a base cost of $1,049 – will be losing its 128GB option, meaning you'd get double the storage for only $50 more. It remains unclear if the effects of US tariffs on imports would play a role in this potential decision.

Apple does not comment on rumours and speculation, and all will be revealed at 9pm UAE time on Tuesday.

