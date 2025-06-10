Apple WWDC: New Vision Pro strategy offers something to look forward to amid lack of new AI features

Apple is courting enterprise users and content creators for its Vision Pro, aiming to boost the appeal and utility of the headset in preparation for its next version.

The company introduced VisionOS 26 at the opening of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday and said the operating system would be introduced for Vision Pro users later this year.

Among the most important updates to VisionOS 26 are new app developer tools for enterprise users and support for Insta360, GoPro and Canon devices that can produce content in 180-degree, 360-degree and wide views.

The Vision Pro already has enterprise support for workspaces, employee training, remote fieldwork and 3D modelling, but the update signifies giving app developers more freedom to create customised enterprise applications.

The support for those devices, meanwhile, is a move to lure content creators, including filmmaking and social media users, into the Vision Pro fold and turn the device into a more widely used tool for their purposes.

Apple also announced the Vision Pro will support PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, which are similar to Nintendo's Nunchuks for the Wii, which will broaden its gaming base on the headset.

These moves, along with the other announcements at the WWDC, are aimed at "simplifying user interfaces for daily use and enhancing the seamless integration and uniform appearance of its devices across various platforms", said Anisha Bhatia, a senior analyst at GlobalData.

However, the price remains a question mark. The original Vision Pro retailed for prices starting at $3,500 (Dh14,000 in the UAE), which was the biggest sticking point for the device.

Apple has since discontinued production of the Vision Pro. Reports suggest its next version will come later this year, in line with VisionOS 26's release, or next year.

Falling behind?

Among the rumoured changes for the device are a lighter design, a better immersive experience and, crucially, lower price points. Apple does not comment on speculation about its tech.

The next Vision Pro should also be able to take on the likes of Meta's Quest headsets, whose lower price points have helped them to be successful.

Apple, however, has always positioned the Vision Pro as a premium device. Chief executive Tim Cook, announcing the discontinuation of the Vision Pro in April, acknowledged the device was meant for early adopters, leaving the door open for more improvements for the mass market and, crucially, at a lower price point.

The Vision Pro's updates seemed to give Apple users something to look forward to after a lacklustre WWDC, particularly as more advanced Apple Intelligence features did not materialise.

That leaves Apple behind companies including Google and Meta Platforms, whose large language models have been generally praised. Apple, however, has maintained that its generative AI offering will be introduced in phases.

Apple also said it is opening up access to the Apple Intelligence generative AI models to outside developers, meaning it can tap into its 34 million-strong bench of developers who have played a big role in expanding the Apple ecosystem over the years.

"We think this will ignite a whole new wave of intelligent experiences in the apps you use every day," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said at the WWDC.

The reaction to the delayed release was reflected by Apple investors, driving the company's stock down by as much as 1.5 per cent before settling 1.2 per cent lower on Monday.

It is also unclear what plans Apple and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and with which Apple partnered with at last year's WWDC, have to make Apple Intelligence keep up with industry leaders.

Apple's introduction of its new Liquid Glass interface, "focusing on design rather than AI or core technology, [may be] another sign the company may be falling behind in the AI race", said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

However, due to its influence and brand power, Apple has been given "breathing room", she added, noting that its shares have "notably diverged" from the rest of the so-called Magnificent Seven, a group that comprises Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla. "Apple needs to act to stay in the top tier," Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

