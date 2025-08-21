Google doubles down on AI with launch of Pixel 10 smartphones

Google has used all the key words to describe its newest smartphones, with artificial intelligence of course the central theme.

The Alphabet-owned company introduced its new Pixel 10 line-up of smartphones on Wednesday, continuing to challenge heavyweights Apple and Samsung Electronics.

The biggest upgrades on the new devices feature a more AI-focused chip, new AI-powered camera tricks and what Google says is an even better AI system.

"Our 10th generation of Pixel phones come with a refined design, cutting-edge AI, enhanced cameras and more helpful support than ever," Stephanie Scott, product manager at Google, said in a blog post.

What are the new Pixels?

Google released four devices, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The new Google Pixel phones. Reuters

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro each have a 6.3-inch (16cm) display, though the latter has a higher resolution and maximum brightness. The XL has a 6.8-inch screen and even higher resolution.

As is the case with token upgrades, the only difference they have from their predecessors is increased brightness.

Google says all of them can run for more than 24 hours, similar to the 9 series, although battery capacities have been bumped up. Even charging times remain the same: up to 55 per cent in about 30 minutes with a Google 45W USB-C charger, sold separately, for the 10 and 10 Pro, and up to 70 per cent for the 10 Pro XL. Switch on extreme battery saver and all devices could give you more than 100 hours of life, Google says.

Memory and capacity options remain the same for the 10 and 10 Pro, 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage for the former, and 16GB of RAM and additional 512GB and 1TB options for the 10 Pro. For the 10 Pro XL, Google eliminated the 128GB version – that's becoming a theme lately – with choices at 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, all with 16GB of RAM.

Television talk show host Jimmy Fallon presenting the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold at the Made by Google event in Brooklyn, New York. Reuters

The 512GB and 1TB versions of the 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL now also come with Zoned UFS, which, in simplest terms, is the latest standard in allowing faster storage speeds. Google, however, has yet to give details of how this upgrade – the first change on this front since 2021's Pixel 6 line-up – will relate to performance.

The Pixel 10 now has a triple lens system, against the Pixel 9's dual setup.

For the Pixel 10 Pro, the sole difference from its predecessor is that its telephoto lens now has optical image stabilisation, which is the same case for the XL.

New Pixel Fold and updated AI

Meanwhile, Google's newest foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, has not changed much either. Dimension-wise, it's akin to the 9 Pro Fold, the only two upgrades being a bigger 6.4-inch cover display and higher brightness. The main inner screen stays put at 8 inches.

The foldable shares the same memory and storage options as the 10 Pro XL, as well as a triple camera that has lower sensor sizes.

Its battery, which can also last for more than 24 hours, has been bumped up – 5015mAh from 4650mAh – with Google saying this now results in more than 84 hours with extreme battery saving, from the 9 Pro Fold's 72 hours.

All four new Pixels use the Google Tensor G5 chip, built to handle more complex AI tasks.

Speaking of which, all smartphones have Gemini Nano, which Google has described as its "most efficient" on-device AI model. Of course, you'll also get Google's AI regulars, including Gemini Live, Gemini apps, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, Live Translate and Call Assist, among others.

Is it available in the UAE?

Not directly from Google. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Google does not have an official retail channel. In fact, Google Store only has a retail presence in 38 countries – none in the Middle East and North Africa, and the closest being India – its website says.

Pixel smartphones, however, have been sold through online platforms such as Amazon and Noon, although there would be a premium as a result of shipping costs and taxes. Also, the device might come without warranty, so this is an important consideration should you decide to pursue one.

The starting prices of the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold are $799, $999, $1,199 and $1,799, respectively.

Google said establishing a presence in certain markets is a "process [that] takes time", a representative told The National on Thursday.

"A lot of work goes behind supplying our products like ensuring product readiness, engineering support [and] distribution, as well as customer service," the representative said.

