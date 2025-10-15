Apple launches M5 MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro with faster AI capabilities

Apple has launched its MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro powered by its new M5 chip, which it says significantly boosts performance for artificial intelligence processes.

The latest 14-inch (35.6cm) MacBook Pro's performance is three and a half times better than the M4 version, particularly for AI workflows, the California-based company said on Wednesday.

The laptop's higher bandwidth will be able to accelerate the running of on-device large language models, the underlying technology of generative AI that powers Apple Intelligence, it added in a statement.

Apple has maintained an annual refresh of the MacBook Pro line since 2019. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is still available with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

“M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

Separately, Apple announced the M5 iPad Pro, whose performance boost is similar to the new MacBook Pro.

It also has a refreshed wireless networking chip, which supports the latest wireless technologies and provides 50 per cent faster cellular data performance, Apple said.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is on its sixth iteration, while the top-end 13-inch version is on its eighth generation.

The M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro have improved battery life and run on the latest macOS Tahoe and iPadOS 26, both of which feature the Liquid Glass overlay.

Apple says the M5 MacBook Pro is aimed at 'students, creative enthusiasts, developers, business professionals and more'. Photo: Apple

Apple has held its prices, despite constant talk of the company raising them.

“The most advanced and versatile iPad experience … pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again,” Mr Ternus said.

Apple also introduced an M5 version of its Vision Pro augmented reality headset, which also features longer battery life, plus improved display rendering as the company continues its development in the niche category.

The company said the M5 chip allows "an even faster, smoother and more responsive experience", providing developers additional incentive to create "more advanced spatial and immersive experiences".

There are currently more than 1,000 native apps on visionOS, in addition to more than 1 million iOS and iPadOS apps that are compatible with the headset, according to latest data from Apple.

In the UAE, all new devices are ready for orders, with retail availability on October 22.

Apple continues to ramp up its AI services amid the technology's boom. The launch of the M5 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro also continue the tradition of Apple's busy end-of-year stretch. It rolls out hardware in the lead-up to the key holiday quarter that the company counts on to boost sales.

The company launched its in-house M series chips in 2020 as part of its efforts to streamline its hardware in order to have greater control and customisation of its features.

Last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 line-up and iPhone Air, a slimmer version of its flagship device that it says has “MacBook-level” capabilities.

The company also continues to expand its retail footprint, particularly in the Middle East. Last month, Apple opened its fifth UAE store in Al Ain, while pledging to support the Emirates' sustainability agenda.

It has also started retail operations in Saudi Arabia, launching its online channel in July, in preparation for the opening of its first physical store in the kingdom, in Diriyah.

