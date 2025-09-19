Apple iPhone Air review: The skinny on the MacBook-level, tough-as-teak smartphone

Apple said all the right things in the lead-up to the launch of the iPhone Air. Now that it's here, all doubts have been laid to rest: Apple has ushered the iPhone into its Air atmosphere, and we expect this to trigger another front in the smartphone game.

It begs the question: is the product as good as the hype? It seems it is. The National takes a deeper dive into the iPhone Air.

Design: Thin as Air

We're saying this because when Apple uses “Air”, it means it touts a device's compactness.

The iPhone Air does scream slim: at 5.6mm, it beats out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8mm. Though that's the thickness of a strand of hair, numbers are numbers, and so are bragging rights.

And unlike previous cycles in which some iPhones were left out, the iPhone Air has the full suite of buttons, and by that we mean it also has the Action Button and Camera Control, which we'd like to call “convenience buttons” as they're shortcuts to specific functions.

Up front is a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) display, which has a max brightness of 3000 nits – perfect under the desert sun – and Apple's updated Ceramic Shield 2, which the company says provides significantly more toughness. And, in a first, that coating has also been applied on the back for all-around protection.

At the back you'll find the defining design change: a camera block that now spreads across its width. Now this is more than an aesthetic preference: that bigger and longer bump allowed Apple to cram more hardware into the iPhone Air to soup up its different features.

The Apple iPhone Air with the new crossbody strap. Victor Besa / The National

Do note, however, that the iPhone Air does not have Apple's new device-cooling vapour chamber – that is exclusive to the 17 Pro models.

Deeper inside, and without getting too technical, Apple says the combination of boosted efficiency, advancements in artificial intelligence capabilities and a “big upgrade” to the GPU compute abilities of its Neural Engine resulted in what is akin to having a laptop in your palm.

We definitely felt that with its speed and precision. And combined with the fluidity of iOS 26's Liquid Glass, it's just a smooth experience overall.

How tough is it? We had to bend it ourselves

Now, as slim and fragile as it looks, Apple says the iPhone Air is one tough cookie.

Apple went to great lengths to ensure that the iPhone Air is, according to them, its toughest iPhone. In video demonstrations, they sent the device through a gauntlet of stress tests, including simulating drops from various heights and on to different surfaces, which left the iPhone Air unscathed.

But probably the biggest flex Apple did was a bend test with a pressure of 60kg; the results did show the device bend, but it wasn't enough to do anything and the iPhone Air just snapped back to its usual shape as if nothing had happened. According to studies, that's well above the 50kg a human hand can dole out.

So, we gave it a try. And believe us, it was nerve-racking – risking wrecking a 1TB, Dh6,000 device. Well, we did give it a lot of effort and it barely budged. Kudos. (Memories of bendgate on the iPhone 6, anyone?)

The Apple iPhone Air is just 5.6mm thick. Victor Besa / The National

Camera: No frills but all thrills

Here's where we're left wondering: the iPhone Air has only one camera – though it has a 48MP sensor with some tricks: at 1x, you get a focal length of 26mm, while 1.5x nets you 35mm; the digital zoom can go all the way to 10x.

The key here is Apple's Fusion technology, which combines hardware, the power of the A19 Pro and artificial intelligence to produce professional-grade photos. Our initial testing showed that the iPhone Air does make good on its promises, with the right balance of colours, brightness and minimal grain in lower-light situations.

Up front is an 18MP camera with Centre Stage, the AI-powered feature first introduced in the M-powered iMacs that automatically detects subjects and adjusts the frame to fit everyone. You won't even need to rotate your phone to landscape orientation as that will be automatically done when needed.

Battery: The best … with a little assist

The iPhone Air spec sheet shows that it would last for up to 27 hours of video playback, which is the lowest among the new set of iPhones, but which is, pound for pound, still good. However, there is a way to make it the longest among them – with the new MagSafe battery specially made for the iPhone Air, which is sold separately for Dh399.

With it, the device will be able to last for up to 40 hours – beating out the iPhone 17 Pro Max's 39 hours. No issues with this, as it easily lasted the whole day with nearly half of its juice ready to go the following morning.

The Apple iPhone Air (top) compared with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Victor Besa / The National

The Verdict

The Apple iPhone Air delivers on its promise to be a great start for a slim iPhone. Though given this final result, we're still convinced that this is what we call a beta version.

Why? Because there's definitely room for another camera and better battery life. It's clear here that Apple is testing the water and, as always, isn't afraid of going with the “minimum”.

But if this is that minimum, we're looking forward to the iPhone Air's next iteration. Saying that it has MacBook-level power to begin with is a bold statement and start.

Is this the future of devices? Yes, especially with the possibility of Apple going for a portless phone. For now, we'd like to see Apple test the limits of a device barely edging out the height of a USB-C port – which would require a new name other than Air. iPhone Hair, anyone?

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

T20 World Cup Qualifier fixtures Tuesday, October 29 Qualifier one, 2.10pm – Netherlands v UAE Qualifier two, 7.30pm – Namibia v Oman Wednesday, October 30 Qualifier three, 2.10pm – Scotland v loser of qualifier one Qualifier four, 7.30pm – Hong Kong v loser of qualifier two Thursday, October 31 Fifth-place playoff, 2.10pm – winner of qualifier three v winner of qualifier four Friday, November 1 Semi-final one, 2.10pm – Ireland v winner of qualifier one Semi-final two, 7.30pm – PNG v winner of qualifier two Saturday, November 2 Third-place playoff, 2.10pm Final, 7.30pm

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre supercharged V6 Power: 416hp at 7,000rpm Torque: 410Nm at 3,500rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual Fuel consumption: 10.2 l/100km Price: Dh375,000 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Dir: Ron Howard Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson 3/5

RESULT West Brom 2 Liverpool 2

West Brom: Livermore (79'), Rondón (88' )

Liverpool: Ings (4'), Salah (72')

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

Hotel Silence

Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir

Pushkin Press

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

Brief scores: Manchester United 4 Young 13', Mata 28', Lukaku 42', Rashford 82' Fulham 1 Kamara 67' (pen), Red card: Anguissa (68') Man of the match: Juan Mata (Man Utd)

Heavily-sugared soft drinks slip through the tax net Some popular drinks with high levels of sugar and caffeine have slipped through the fizz drink tax loophole, as they are not carbonated or classed as an energy drink. Arizona Iced Tea with lemon is one of those beverages, with one 240 millilitre serving offering up 23 grams of sugar - about six teaspoons. A 680ml can of Arizona Iced Tea costs just Dh6. Most sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, five teaspoons of sugar in a 500ml bottle.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90' 3)