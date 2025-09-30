Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Along with the iPhone Air, it's the best upgrade cycle

It has been a while since Apple came out with something in-your-face. Yet, the launch of the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air marks a new era for the company that has always put a premium on identity, no matter how much everyone else around it continues to evolve.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Orange is the new hack

Design: Aesthetically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (and sibling 17 Pro) is the first to adopt a two-tone colour scheme (it’s subtle on deep blue, but more pronounced on silver and our runaway winner cosmic orange). Squint from afar and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for having a MagSafe wallet on it.

We have to rave again, but the cosmic orange is just gorgeous.

The other giveaway indicating you have the latest iPhone in your hand is the redesigned camera block, which now stretches across the back, ala-Google Pixel. Apple has a fancier name for it – the "plateau" and has crammed in more components.

In short, this is the best iPhone design in recent times. This new look is the classic flat-edged, round-cornered design, but on steroids.

It still retains a 6.9-inch (6.3 inches for the 17 Pro) display, but with Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says is up to three times tougher on scratches than its predecessor. Also, this protective layer is also on its rear, marking the first time this has been done.

Apple went back to using aluminium – a unibody frame for more design efficiency, a first on an iPhone – after titanium in the previous two iterations. While some may argue that titanium is more durable, aluminium is lighter and, more importantly, better suited for heat dissipation, which goes in tandem with the new vapour chamber inside that cools it faster.

Also, all new iPhones sold in the UAE are now eSIM-only. The carriers in the country have been eSIM-ready for a while, and it's just a matter of either visiting them or migrating from their apps to get you started.

The iPhone 17 Pros can support up to eight eSIMs, with any two active simultaneously.

What scratches? Now, there have been reports showing that the new Pros are susceptible to scratches – "scratchgate", as it's dubbed – with some testers even demonstrating it.

However, Apple has basically described the situation as mistaken identity, according to website 9to5Mac. The iPhone Pros in question and circulating on the web were, apparently, demo units within Apple Stores, handled by a high volume of hands on a daily basis. Apple said that the scratches were from their MagSafe stands.

And while teardown guru JerryRigEverything was able to scratch away at the iPhone 17 Pros, he still commended the durability of their back panels – which is what people have been claiming are the most vulnerable to scuffs.

We also gave it a try.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17. Victor Besa / The National

Taking a phone without a protective case, we plopped it into the pocket with keys and a bunch of coins and walked around, repeatedly pulling it out and putting it back in with no regard whatsoever. Bonus – and this was unplanned: it fell down twice inside the car, slipping on the magnetic holder that clips to the air-conditioning vent.

Glad to report our iPhone 17 Pro Max survived without a scuff. Phew.

Performance, camera and battery: Can’t get any more fluid than IOS 26, its Liquid Glass skin in particular. We’ve already detailed our experience using its beta version, and the public release, rolled out on September 15, isn’t much different.

To recap: Liquid Glass provides a smooth, futuristic user experience, “reflect[ing] and refract[ing] its surroundings”.

As for its camera, all three lenses on the iPhone 17 Pro Max now have 48MP Fusion sensors. The set-up packs a wallop, in combination with the A19 Pro chip that Apple says provides "MacBook-level" power.

You'll essentially have eight lenses, or focal lengths, from macro (0.5x) up to 200mm (8x), and providing a total optical zoom of up 16x, thanks to the telephoto lens now at 48MP. Its digital zoom maxes out at 40x.

The results were amazing, and compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the new camera set-up was able to improve on lighting, provide sharper results and, noticeably, less noise when zooming afar. The same observations apply to video as well, and we felt that its stabilisation has also improved.

Meanwhile, on the battery, the iPhone 17 Pro Max now enjoys the title of longest-lasting iPhone with up to 39 hours of video playback – six hours more than its predecessor (the iPhone Air lasts up to 40 hours, but that's with its own MagSafe battery).

Unlike previous years, only those with online reservations were allowed to queue up outside the Apple store in Dubai Mall. Ali Al Shouk / The National Many travelled from other parts of the region to be among the first to get their hands on the latest iPhone. Ali Al Shouk / The National Apple introduced the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at an unveiling event this month. Ali Al Shouk / The National Indian expat Sayed Fawas has made a tradition of changing his iPhone at every launch. Ali Al Shouk / The National Several Apple fans were seen waiting for their turn at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. The National The UAE is among the first countries where the new devices are available. The National 'A reservation is currently required to purchase iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro in store,' Apple informed on its website. The National

Our one-hour YouTube-at-full-brightness test, after multiple attempts, never went beyond a 5 per cent loss – in fact, one run yielded 4 per cent, which is really impressive. From a full charge in the morning, heavy use had us reaching for the charger by past noon the following day, while non-heavy use was enough for us crawl through sundown.

And so far, no heating detected; the new vapour chamber seems to be working – save for a little heat the very first time we booted it up.

iPhone 17

The entry-level iPhone 17 may look similar to its predecessor, but it has new tricks over and under the hood.

Design: The first thing you'll notice is that it now has a bigger 6.3-inch screen, as Apple leans towards more digital real estate. As mentioned earlier, Ceramic Shield 2 protects the device.

Apple says the iPhone 17, also using an aluminium frame, is more durable. We did a similar scratch test and, thankfully, it passed as well.

Performance, camera and battery: The device has "only" the A19 chip, which Apple says is faster and more efficient. It shows when we went through a gauntlet of games and videos.

As for its camera, both lenses on the iPhone 17 now have a 48MP sensor, which is a big boost for the ultra-wide sensor (it was only 12MP on the iPhone 16), with its default at 24MP.

That resulted in more balanced colours and less grain, with nothing much to complain about. You won't, however, have the telephoto powers as with its Pro counterparts, and you'll be limited to 4x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom – both of which are still stable.

Shoppers at the newly opened Apple Store in Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain. All photos: Ahmed Ramzan for The National The Al Ain branch is the UAE’s fifth Apple Store Shoppers take a selfie at the Al Ain store, which opened on September 25, 2025 The Al Ain Apple store welcomed hundreds of customers, with some queuing before dawn for the opening Apple says it is demonstrating its commitment to the UAE's green energy drive by powering the Al Ain store by renewables ‘The diversity and energy of visitors in the UAE make our stores here especially vibrant,’ Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president for retail and people, told The National Shoppers try out the latest Apple devices at the Al Ain store Ms O'Brien has previously said that Apple's UAE stores are among the company's busiest The Al Ain Apple store features a terrazzo floor using biopolymer – natural polymers produced by cells of living organisms, dubbed nature’s version of plastic The other Apple stores in the UAE are at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall, Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall and The Galleria, on Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island

Also, both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro feature a Centre Stage front camera, which automatically detects subjects (through their eyes) and adjusts the frame accordingly.

It's in the battery where the iPhone 17 gets a good upgrade – it can now last up to 30 hours of video, eight hours more than the iPhone 16. Our YouTube test showed it lost 6 per cent in an hour, and it was able to cross the noontime finish line in our endurance run.

AirPods Pro 3 and Watch SE 3

The AirPods Pro 3 features a new design, up to twice the power of active noise cancellation (ANC), up to four times more noise removal and a new adaptive equaliser that customises sound signature.

The feel is noticeably different from the first two versions, though we can really feel the deeper effect of the enhanced ANC. We also enjoyed the new sound quality, particularly with bass.

Apple also gave it a couple more hours of airtime as it now lasts up to eight hours on a single use – and five minutes in its case will give you an hour; these specs were close to our tests.

The Apple Watch SE 3, meanwhile, is probably the most capable in the SE line although it doesn't have the full repertoire of Series 11 (and Ultra 3).

Hand gestures have been improved and it now has an always-on display and its usual plethora of health metric trackers – though you won't get the new blood pressure tool in the other Watches.

Battery life remains at up to 18 hours and we had no problem using it for a full day – but, of course, it's highly recommended you charge it before calling it a night.

Verdict

This is arguably the best upgrade cycle for the iPhone, with the combination of a new look, improved cameras and battery, and the addition of the iPhone Air.

Also of equal importance, Apple has practically maintained pricing – you get double the storage for the same base prices – as we've previously detailed.

And we just can't stop staring at the cosmic orange flavour. So, note to Apple for what we'll assume to be the iPhone 18: we're waiting for an in-your-face green colour, in line with sustainability.

%3Cp%3EMATA%0D%3Cbr%3EArtist%3A%20M.I.A%0D%3Cbr%3ELabel%3A%20Island%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Race card 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Last five meetings 2013: South Korea 0-2 Brazil 2002: South Korea 2-3 Brazil 1999: South Korea 1-0 Brazil 1997: South Korea 1-2 Brazil 1995: South Korea 0-1 Brazil Note: All friendlies

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,100,000 (est) Engine 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch Power 630bhp @ 8,000rpm Torque 600Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 15.7L / 100km (est)

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETwig%20Solutions%20(with%20trade%20name%20Twig)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChafic%20Idriss%2C%20Karam%20El%20Dik%20and%20Rayan%20Antonios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ebootstrapped%20(undisclosed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E13%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20%E2%80%94%20closing%20the%20round%20as%20we%20speak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20senior%20executives%20from%20the%20GCC%20financial%20services%20industry%20and%20global%20family%20offices%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Prefers vegetables and fish to meat and would choose salad over pizza Walks daily as part of regular exercise routine France is her favourite country to visit Has written books and manuals on women’s education, first aid and health for the family Family: Husband, three sons and a daughter Fathiya Nadhari's instructions to her children was to give back to the country The children worked as young volunteers in social, education and health campaigns Her motto is to never stop working for the country

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER %3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

25%20Days%20to%20Aden %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Michael%20Knights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20256%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2026%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Al Jazira 3 (O Abdulrahman 43', Kenno 82', Mabkhout 90 4') Al Ain 1 (Laba 39') Red cards: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain)

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.