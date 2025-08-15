WhatsApp adds scheduling, reactions and raise-hand tools to group calls

WhatsApp has introduced new features aimed at making group calls easier to plan and more interactive, the messaging platform said on Thursday.

Users can now schedule calls directly from the "Calls" tab by tapping the “+” button, setting a date and time, and inviting individuals or groups.

Scheduled calls appear on “Upcoming Calls”, with the option to share links and integrate them into personal calendars. Participants also receive reminders before a call begins.

During live calls, users will be able to signal they want to speak by using a new “Raise Hand” button, while real-time emoji reactions allow them to respond without interrupting.

Call link creators will also get notifications when someone joins via their link.

All calls remain end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp said, in line with its privacy commitments.

The latest update underscores WhatsApp’s effort to expand beyond text messaging and position itself more directly against conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

In recent years, the app has added larger group sizes, HD video, improved file sharing and tools for event planning.

Availability by country

While the new tools will be made available globally, voice and video calls on WhatsApp remain restricted in some markets.

In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, calls are blocked under telecom regulations, although messaging and media sharing continue to function.

China, North Korea and, more recently, Russia have also imposed bans or restrictions.

In these countries, users must rely on government-approved alternatives such as Botim and C’Me in the Gulf, or WeChat in China, while platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams are permitted in certain countries for business and education use.

However, countries such as Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Lebanon allow WhatsApp calling without restrictions.

Meta’s broader momentum

The update comes as WhatsApp’s parent company Meta reports strong quarterly earnings. The US tech major's revenue rose 22 per cent year on year in the second quarter to $47.5 billion, while net income jumped to $18.3 billion.

Daily active users across its family of apps grew to 3.48 billion.

With WhatsApp’s new update, Meta is signalling its intent to make the platform a stronger contender in the global communications market, even if local restrictions mean some users cannot yet take full advantage of its features.

