Gamers in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey most affected by malware campaign

Gamers in the Middle East have been heavily hit by a malware campaign that promotes fake beta versions of video games, cyber security experts have warned.

Consumers in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey have been the most impacted by the campaign, according to cyber protection company Acronis.

Its threat research group said malware is spreading through the use of Discord, a video, audio and texting platform popular with gamers around the world.

The Middle East gaming industry is worth more than $7 billion, says Acronis

The campaign pretends to promote beta versions of games titled Baruda Quest, Warstorm Fire and Dire Talon, but they are actually software that steals personal information and payment, login and crypto wallet data.

“This underscores the urgent need for awareness among regional gamers who are particularly active on platforms like Discord, where much of the malicious content is distributed,” Acronis said in a statement.

Jozsef Gegeny, a senior researcher at the cyber security company, said that unlike most malware campaigns, this one also targets people considered to have decent technical knowledge.

While corporations and organisations have ramped up cyber security, not enough of that messaging is reaching recreational technology users, he said.

“That’s why it’s important for the cybersecurity community to shine a light on threats that target individuals and not just corporations,” he said. “This campaign shows that even well-informed users can be tricked.”

The Middle East is particularly vulnerable to attacks due to the recent and rapid increase in video game popularity, making it one of the fastest-growing gaming markets.

In 2020, the Middle East gaming industry was valued at approximately $4.8 billion, according to market research firm Newzoo.

Five years later, Acronis said, that figure has climbed to more than $7 billion.

In February, Power League Gaming chief executive Matthew Pickering said the region's high percentage of young people is helping the industry flourish, but it is also winning over the older demographic as a way to build confidence and sharpen analytical skills.

“Esports is now a solid career path,” he said.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for spreading malware targeting the gaming community, but Acronis said it was first detected in the US and Brazil.

The company added that the campaign is taking advantage of gamers' appetite to stay ahead of the curve.

“This campaign exploits the enthusiasm of the gaming community, particularly those eager to access unreleased or early-access content,” it said.

Faisal Al Zaabi contributed to this report.

