Spotify and Discord resume services after widespread outages

Audio streaming platform Spotify and messaging platform Discord were down for thousands of users on Tuesday, the platforms announced after reports rose on the tracking website Downdetector.com.

Both platforms said services have since resumed.

More than 168,000 users had reported issues with Spotify, while more than 65,000 said there were problems with Discord.

The popular music listening service Spotify tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “Something’s not quite right and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Service was restored about 90 minutes later, Spotify reported.

“Everything's looking much better now,” the platform tweeted, without naming a cause for the interruption.

Most reports on the Spotify interruption on Downdetector said users were having issues with the app.

Downdetector tracks service interruptions by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The interruption may be affecting a larger number of users.

Many users also reported issues with messaging platform Discord on Tuesday afternoon, along with reports of difficulty using other social media platforms and internet services, although those have not been confirmed.

Discord tweeted that it is running again for calls, messages and streams.

“We are still working on a few things like attachments and typing events, but those should come back online soon,” it said.