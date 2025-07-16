Sheikh Hamdan announces new icon designs aimed at AI transparency

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Wednesday introduced a new classification system to indicate when artificial intelligence has been used in research and publications.

The 'icons' were developed and designed by the Dubai Future Foundation, which was founded in 2016 to accelerate the adoption of new technology throughout the UAE.

"Today we launched the world’s first Human-Machine Collaboration Icons, a classification system that brings transparency to how research, publications and content are created," Sheikh Hamdan said on X.

"The icons reflect Dubai’s commitment to open, responsible, and future-ready innovation, and serve as a new global benchmark in the age of AI." The Crown Prince invited researchers and institutions to adopt the icons around the world.

The classification system consists of five primary icons that indicate whether content is produced, either mainly or fully, by humans, mainly produced by humans but enhanced by AI for accuracy, produced by both humans and AI, made mainly by AI but with the help of humans, or generated completely by AI.

The system also includes nine sub-classification icons specific to writing, translation, design and data, among others.

According to the DFF, every report it produces in the future will make use of the new icons as part of a "commitment to transparency and establishing a new standard for ethical research practices".

The introduction of icons comes at a time in which AI technology is being developed at a breakneck pace, helping humans expedite tasks, particularly in the space of content creation.

That technology, however, has also presented ethical and philosophical questions about the whether it should be disclosed that AI was used in the process, and to what extent.

In a white paper accompanying the announcement of new icons from DFF, the organisation sought to specify how it hopes they will be used.

"By ‘research and publications’, we mean all intellectual and creative work carried out during the research process, content creation, publication design and related outputs," read the white paper.

"This includes but is not limited to academic papers, research articles and reports, data visualisations, books, articles, visual content, art, educational materials and technical documentation."

DFF invited "the global community" to provide feedback as to how to improve the icons, designs and classifications.

Dubai Future Foundation said the new icons offer a standard on the spectrum for AI ranging from fully human to fully machine. Photo: DFF

The new icons are the latest in a string developments in the region related to AI.

In recent years, the UAE − the Arab world’s second-biggest economy − has pursued becoming an AI front-runner, as it seeks to diversify its economy from oil.

The country’s efforts have resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders.

During US President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE in May, both countries agreed to increase collaboration on AI and unveiled plans for a new 5-gigawatt UAE-US AI campus in Abu Dhabi.

The almost 26-square-kilometre campus will be built by UAE AI company G42 in Abu Dhabi and run in partnership with several US firms.

