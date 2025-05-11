Pope Leo and AI: pontiff addresses 'another industrial revolution' in meeting with Cardinals

As the US seeks to maintain its lead in a global artificial intelligence race, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/who-is-leo-xiv-the-first-american-pope/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/who-is-leo-xiv-the-first-american-pope/">Pope Leo XIV</a>, the first elected to the papacy from the US said the church must <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/15/founder-who-used-filipino-workers-instead-of-ai-to-run-app-charged-in-new-york/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/15/founder-who-used-filipino-workers-instead-of-ai-to-run-app-charged-in-new-york/">respond to AI developments</a> to help maintain human dignity. In his first address to the College of Cardinals on Saturday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/">the pope explained</a> that AI development, and the worries that accompany it, were in part, an inspiration behind his choice of name. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-other-world-leaders-congratulate-new-pope-leo-xiv/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-other-world-leaders-congratulate-new-pope-leo-xiv/">Pope Leo XIII</a>, with the historic Encyclical Rerum novarum, addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution,” he said, according to Vatican News. “Today, the Church offers to all her treasure of social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence,” he said. “The field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour.” Though much has been discussed about the promises stemming from AI in the context of science, medical and productivity breakthroughs, there has also been significant consternation about what the burgeoning technology <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/19/ai-to-play-key-role-in-gcc-economic-prosperity-but-experts-warn-of-challenges/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/19/ai-to-play-key-role-in-gcc-economic-prosperity-but-experts-warn-of-challenges/">will do in terms of labour disruption</a> and energy consumption, among other worries. There is also mounting concern in some circles about AI companies signing lucrative defence contracts, prompting demonstrations from activists as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/05/06/palantir-earnings-alex-karp-palestine-protester/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/05/06/palantir-earnings-alex-karp-palestine-protester/">well as those who work for technology companies</a>. It is not yet clear how Pope Leo will address the topics of human dignity and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/16/donald-trump-ai-regulation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/16/donald-trump-ai-regulation/">social justice in the context of AI</a> developments, but his recent comments shed some of the first flashes of light on how he will approach his papacy. The 267th pope has left behind a digital paper trail in the form of posts to X, showing that he has not in any way been opposed to social media and technology to communicate. Before becoming pontiff, he posted about politics – and commented online on the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Cardinal Robert Prevost, as he was known before cardinals elected him to succeed the late Pope Francis, there were several posts in his name <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/pope-leos-social-media-swipes-at-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/09/pope-leos-social-media-swipes-at-trump/">disapproving of Republican leaders' policies</a>. In February, he reposted an article with the headline: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.” It took issue with comments by the US Vice President suggesting that Christians should prioritise Americans' well-being over the rest of the world. In April, when Mr Trump met El Salvador's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2024/02/08/who-is-nayib-bukele-the-worlds-coolest-dictator/" target="_blank" rel="">Nayib Bukele</a> to discuss using a prison linked to alleged human rights abuses to jail suspected gang members flown from the US, the new Pope Leo reshared a post that remarked: “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?” The account made its first post in 2011. It could not immediately be confirmed whether it was operated by the cardinal himself.