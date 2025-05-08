President Sheikh Mohamed and other world leaders congratulate Pope Leo XIV

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday congratulated Pope Leo XIV after he was announced as the new head of the Catholic Church.

“I extend my sincere best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his appointment as head of the Catholic Church and wish him success in continuing to promote mutual understanding, peace, and harmony throughout the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

The previous pontiff, Pope Francis, made a historic three-day visit to the UAE in February 2019, during which he led a public Mass for thousands of worshippers. The tour – the first made to the region by a serving pontiff – sought to promote interfaith dialogue and deepen understanding between the world's religions.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his congratulations to Pope Leo.

“We in the UAE deeply appreciate the Vatican’s role in promoting dialogue and peace among nations and faiths, and we look forward to working together with His Holiness to advance a global message of coexistence, tolerance and shared humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

Cardinal Robert Prevost took the name Leo XIV when he was named pope. He is the first American pope in the Catholic Church's 2,000-year history.

White smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel earlier, signalling a successor to Pope Francis had been elected. Pope Francis died at the age of 88 late last month.

In Pope Leo's home country of the US, President Donald Trump hailed the new pontiff.

“It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

US Vice President JD Vance, whom Pope Leo had criticised in recent weeks over his stance on migrants, said: "I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

In Europe, where the vast majority of popes have been from, the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated Pope Leo. “Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times,” he said in a statement.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun also sent his best wishes to Pope Leo. “We pray to God to grant him health, wellness and wisdom to lead the Church in this important phase of its history,” he said in a statement, “and to grant him success in his efforts to spread the message of love and peace throughout the world, and to promote dialogue between different religions and cultures, and that his era be filled with achievements that serve all of humanity.”

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said: "May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples. May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also sent his best wishes to the new Pope and expressed hope that the Vatican would continue to push for an end to the war with Russia. "At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace." he said in a post on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia delle Benedizioni are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility. A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and that Italy looks at with respect and hope."

French President Emmanuel Macron's said in his message: "On this May 8th, may this new pontificate be one of peace and hope."

