President Sheikh Mohamed pays tribute on death of Pope Francis

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday paid tribute on the death of Pope Francis, hailing his efforts to champion peace and harmony across the globe.

The UAE leader offered his "deepest condolences" to Catholics following the pontiff's death at the age of 88.

Pope Francis made an historic three-day visit to the UAE in February 2019, during which he led a public mass for thousands of worshippers.

The landmark tour - the first made to the region by a serving pontiff - sought to promote inter-faith dialogue and deepen understanding between the world's religions.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Catholics around the world on the passing of Pope Francis, who dedicated his life to promoting the principles of peaceful coexistence and understanding. May he rest in peace," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform X.

The Vatican said Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Church, died at 7.35am [5.35am GMT] on Easter Monday.

Pope Francis had appeared on Sunday at St Peter's Square to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers.

Pope Francis went to the balcony in a wheelchair and waved to the overjoyed crowds below.

He had been released from hospital in late March following treatment for pneumonia in both his lungs.

World leaders pay homage

French President was among the first world leaders to pay tribute to Pope Francis.

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest," he wrote on X, sharing a picture of himself in conversation with the late pontiff.

"May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him.

"My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt message in which he said Pope Francis was a "beacon of compassion".

"In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community," Mr Modi said.

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.

"His affection for the people of India will always be cherished."

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said with the Pope’s death “the entire world loses a unique religious and humanitarian figure, one who, throughout his life, rendered invaluable services to the causes of peace, poverty, and religious tolerance.”

Mr Rashid added in a statement that he “left an unforgettable mark in his adherence to humane positions that rejected wars and violence and called for peace and coexistence among all peoples”.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of her hope that the Pope's legacy would lead to a more "peaceful" world.

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.

"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

