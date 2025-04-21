Iraq says it 'will never forget' Pope Francis's landmark visit

<b>World leaders send condolences after </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/"><b>Pope's death</b></a> The death of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/">Pope Francis</a> has stirred a wave of sorrow across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraq</a>, where he is remembered not only as the head of the Catholic Church, but also as the first pontiff who dared to set foot in the country when few others would. For many, his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/iraq-declares-march-6-national-day-of-tolerance-as-pope-francis-tour-continues-1.1178522" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/iraq-declares-march-6-national-day-of-tolerance-as-pope-francis-tour-continues-1.1178522">historic visit</a> in March 2021 remains a moment of profound spiritual and national significance – one of the rare occasions in recent memory when Iraq captured the world’s attention not for war or division, but for a message of peace, unity and hope. The Head of the Iraq-based Chaldean Catholic Church Cardinal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/12/iraq-cardinal-sako-chaldean-catholic-church/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/12/iraq-cardinal-sako-chaldean-catholic-church/">Louis Sako </a>lamented the Pope as a “great” figure. “It is sad news that this great Pope, with his humanity, openness, love, and spirituality, has left us,” Mr Sako said. “Amid all these wars, death and destruction, the world needed his paternal voice. We in Iraq will never forget his visit. He left our world on Easter, with the certainty that he is in heaven,” he said. In 2021, he defied security concerns and made a groundbreaking visit to Iraq, walking through cities scarred by ISIS, praying among the ruins of Mosul, and embracing Shiite leader Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani in a rare meeting. Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said with his death “the entire world loses a unique religious and humanitarian figure, one who, throughout his life, rendered invaluable services to the causes of peace, poverty and religious tolerance”. Mr Rashid added that he “left an unforgettable mark in his adherence to humane positions that rejected wars and violence and called for peace and coexistence among all peoples”. “We offer our condolences to the Catholic Church, Christians, and the entire world on the passing of His Holiness. May his soul rest in peace,” he said. <b>Great men never die</b> During his three-day visit to Iraq, Pope Francis met senior government officials as well as community leaders from different religions and held prayers. He called for an end to the violence in Iraq and urged Iraqis to forgive and turn a new page, after meeting with Christian victims of ISIS and hearing their testimonies of survival. Former Iraqi president Barham Salih, who greeted him in Baghdad, said he was “deeply saddened” by his death, describing him as a “beacon of compassion and moral courage”. For Father Nadhir Dako, pastor at Mar Yousef Chaldean Cathedral, the meeting with Mr Al Sistani was “the sweeter and more beautiful memory” from the trip. “They sat and discussed the profound concept of human brotherhood that unites people, doesn't divide them, and brings religious together, filling hearts with love, brotherhood and peace,” Father Dako told <i>The National</i> with a voice full of sorrow. “They opened a new horizon for shared human life in Iraq,” he said. Christians in Iraq trace their roots back to the beginning of the faith. Iraq has 14 recognised Christian sects, but two decades of back-to-back conflicts left ancient Christian communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of the landscape scattered and in ruins. An estimated million Christians have left Iraq in the past decade. It is difficult to know the exact number of Christians still living in the country after years of war and conflict in which many were either killed or had to flee to other countries. But community leaders estimate that less than 500,000 Christians remain. The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday. He was 88. The pontiff had suffered various ailments during his 12-year papacy. His tenure was marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the church. “Great men never die,” Father Dako said. “This kind Pope, his hand was always extended to the poor and weak. May God raise him to heavenly glory,” he added.