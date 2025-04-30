Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is seeking to repair ties with the Gulf states. He will travel to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. EPA
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is seeking to repair ties with the Gulf states. He will travel to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. EPA

News

UAE

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Abu Dhabi today

First formal visit by Lebanese head of state in several years as new government seeks to repair ties with Gulf

The National

April 30, 2025