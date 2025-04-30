Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Abu Dhabi today

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for the first formal visit by a Lebanese head of state in many years. Mr Aoun's new government, largely comprises technocrat ministers responsible for repairing the economy, is looking to mend relations with the Gulf states following years of political turmoil. Mr Aoun, who was appointed in January, is expected to meet senior Emirati leaders and explore ways to boost ties. About 150,000 Lebanese live in the UAE, and many comprise the managerial backbone of the private sector. Last week, Saqr Ghobash, speaker of the Federal National Council, visited Beirut and met Mr Aoun. It marked the first visit by a senior Emirati official in years. The UAE and most of the Gulf states effectively prohibit their citizens from visiting Lebanon on security grounds, a decision Lebanon's government will be keen to change. Mr Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, both seen as newcomers and a break from Lebanon’s entrenched political class, have made restoring ties with Gulf states a high foreign policy priority, after years of strained relations driven by Hezbollah’s dominance and Iran’s deep influence in Beirut’s political affairs. Mr Aoun’s first official trip abroad was to Saudi Arabia in March. He visited Qatar on April 16. His commitment to sovereignty and political reforms has been welcomed by GCC states looking for a more neutral and stable Lebanese leadership. The diplomatic push comes as Hezbollah’s grip on Lebanese politics has weakened, following its heavy losses in the year-long war with Israel and the collapse of its Syrian ally, Bashar Al Assad, who fled Damascus in December. Mr Al Assad’s removal severed a critical supply route for the armed group, further undermining its military and logistical capabilities. Lebanon is under pressure to disarm Hezbollah and reassert full state sovereignty. Mr Aoun has repeatedly said the decision to centralise arms under state authority has been taken, but says this can only be achieved through dialogue rather than force. The country remains mired in a financial crisis that began in 2019 and was further worsened by the war with Israel, leaving it in urgent need of foreign assistance. This month, Lebanon passed banking reforms demanded by the IMF and secured a $250 million World Bank loan to ease its electricity crisis – signs of a leadership trying to rebuild trust abroad while stabilising conditions at home. Mr Aoun was elected President in January, filling a position that had been vacant for more than two years. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">Sheikh Mohamed</a> congratulated Mr Aoun at the time, wishing him “success in leading his country and its people to further stability, development and progress”. He also said he looked forward to working with Mr Aoun to strengthen co-operation between the UAE and Lebanon. Mr Aoun visited Saudi Arabia in March. Shortly afterwards, the UAE announced that its embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut, had officially resumed diplomatic activities.