Pope Leo's social media swipes at Trump

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/05/08/pope-elected/">Pope Leo XIV</a>, before becoming pontiff, was not shy about speaking about politics – and commented online on the administration of US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a>. As Cardinal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/who-is-leo-xiv-the-first-american-pope/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/who-is-leo-xiv-the-first-american-pope/">Robert Prevost</a>, as he was known before cardinals elected him to succeed the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a> on Thursday, there were several posts in his name disapproving of Republican leaders' policies. In February, he reposted an article with the headline: "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jd-vance" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jd-vance">JD Vance</a> is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." It took issue with comments by the US Vice President suggesting that Christians should prioritise Americans' well-being over the rest of the world. In April, when Mr Trump met El Salvador's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2024/02/08/who-is-nayib-bukele-the-worlds-coolest-dictator/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/2024/02/08/who-is-nayib-bukele-the-worlds-coolest-dictator/">Nayib Bukele</a> to discuss using a prison linked to alleged human rights abuses to jail suspected gang members flown from the US, the new Pope Leo reshared a post that remarked: "Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?" The account made its first post in 2011. It could not immediately be confirmed whether it was operated by the cardinal himself. Mr Trump expressed pride at having an American in charge at the Vatican. "To have the pope from the United States of America, that's a great honour," he said at the White House. Mr Trump said the White House has “already called” the Vatican to set up a meeting with Pope Leo. Mr Vance, a Catholic, said he was sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians would pray for Leo's success. "May God bless him!" Mr Vance wrote on X. A few weeks ago, Mr Trump drew criticism in the wake of Pope Francis’ death when he posted an image created by artificial intelligence that showed him dressed as the pope. Mr Trump, who attended Pope Francis’ funeral, said the image was just a joke. Pope Leo is expected to follow in the footsteps of the late Pope Francis, a champion of the poor and of immigrants. The cardinal, 69, was greeted by cheering crowds as he made his first appearance on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica on Thursday. "Greetings, brothers and sisters," he told them in his first address as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Roman Catholics. "May peace be with you." He called worshippers to pray for the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a>, who died on April 21.