Jason Parrish, senior director of product management at e-mobility company Lime, on the new LimeGlider e-bike in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
Future

Technology

Lime may soon launch no-pedal e-bikes in Dubai amid micromobility push

Company is working towards a potential 2025 launch, with pricing to be in line with current rates for its e-scooter services

Alvin R Cabral
November 05, 2024

