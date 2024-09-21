Nearly 3,800 cycles and e-scooters confiscated in Dubai safety drive

Dubai Police have confiscated 3,779 bicycles, electric scooters and bikes since the start of the year in the Naif area under a campaign to improve road safety.

It included 2,286 bicycles, 771 electric bicycles, and 722 scooters.

Brig Omar Musa Ashour, acting director of Naif Police Station, said riding in undesignated areas or on public roads “caused confusion among drivers, and posed significant risks to other road users”.

Riders were reminded to use designated lanes, ride in the direction of the traffic, and wear safety vests and helmets. E-scooter riders were told not to modify their bikes, or take pillion riders.

Dubai Police urged the public to report offenders by logging on to their app or by calling 901.

Traffic rules and fines

Police said a Dh300 ($81) fine will be imposed on those caught riding dangerously and on roads reserved for cars, with a speed limit exceeding 60 kph.

Those taking pillion riders on their e-scooters will face a fine of Dh300, and Dh200 for committing the same offence on a bicycle or e-scooter that is not equipped to take a pillion.

Riders who travel against traffic will face Dh200 in fines.

According to the regulations, anyone riding an e-scooter must have a permit from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Riders younger than 16 are also not allowed an electric bike, e-scooter or any other type of bike specified by the RTA.

In March, the authority banned commuters on Dubai Metro and Tram from taking their e-scooters on-board under safety regulations.