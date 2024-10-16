Gitex 2024: Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority partners with Microsoft-backed Core42 cloud platform

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/12/08/abu-dhabi-accountability-authority-joins-iaaca-to-boost-governance-and-transparency/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority</a> has joined the public cloud platform of digital transformation services provider Core42 and is open to more partnerships to tap into new technologies, a senior official has said. The agreement will allow the authority to expand its operations and is part of its sustained investment in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/14/gitex-ai-uae/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a> and Big Data, Mahmoud Al Alawi, executive director for the corporate support sector at ADAA, told <i>The National</i> at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/sheikh-khaled-reviews-ways-to-leverage-ai-and-tech-solutions-in-government-entities-during-gitex-tour/" target="_blank">Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai</a> on Tuesday. The ADAA will be one of the first entities to join the Microsoft Azure-powered sovereign public cloud of Core42, owned by Abu Dhabi AI major G42. It will provide additional cyber security measures backed by AI solutions to protect data that comply with international standards. The move is expected to enhance the ADAA's digital infrastructure, providing more efficient and secure solutions to store and manage data. This is in line with the Abu Dhabi government's strategy of implementing digital transformation and the adoption of advanced technologies. The ADAA's goal is to ensure the “accuracy [of] data for decision making”, Mr Al Alawi said. “By moving to the cloud and all the capabilities we have with generative AI and Big Data operations, we will enable decision makers to have accurate and predictive information on time,” he added, while also acknowledging the authority is open to more partnerships in the future. The UAE has championed the critical role digital transformation plays in its economy and society, positioning itself as a global centre for innovation, with Abu Dhabi leading the way. The capital's emergence as a regional leader in digital transformation follows initiatives focused on technology that include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/11/21/uaes-future-economy-is-well-positioned-to-benefit-from-ai/">AI and the Internet of Things</a>, and smart city developments centred on society, services and the economy. “We are always striving to provide innovative and sustainable solutions that contribute to achieving the strategic goals of the Abu Dhabi government in the field of digital transformation,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/10/nvidia-uae-core42/" target="_blank">Talal Al Kaissi</a>, executive vice president and chief product and global partnerships officer at Core42. The agreement “not only enhances the ADAA’s digital infrastructure, but also underscores our commitment to enabling national institutions to benefit from the latest cloud computing technologies and AI-based cybersecurity”, he added. The ADAA is responsible for promoting the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity in the Abu Dhabi government and institutions, whether local or international, in which the Abu Dhabi government has a vested interest of more than 25 per cent, according to its website. It ensures that public resources and funds are managed, collected and disbursed efficiently, effectively and economically, safeguarding them from non-compliance or abuse for the benefit of future generations. Core42, meanwhile, was formed last year from a merger of three G42 units – G42 Cloud, its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/08/30/abu-dhabi-developed-ai-large-language-model-for-arabic-unveiled/" target="_blank">research and development arm Inception</a> and ICT arm Injazat. The merger combined G42's disciplines into a single platform for the public sector and large enterprises centred on the sovereign cloud, generative AI, cyber security, and professional and managed services.