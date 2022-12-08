Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority joins IAACA to boost governance and transparency

The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority has joined the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) in a bid to promote awareness of the principles of integrity in governance, transparency, accountability and professional ethics.

The initiative will also help ADAA to build local, regional and international strategic relationships, it said in a statement on Thursday.

IAACA is an independent and non-political anti-corruption organisation that drives the proper implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and collaborates with institutions responsible for investigation, prosecution and prevention of corruption around the world.

“By working together with our global partners, sharing experiences and innovations in the field, building communication bridges between relevant parties and co-operating with entities to join forces, we strengthen our duty to actively contribute towards eradicating corruption by implementing the best practices,” ADAA’s official representative said in a statement.

ADAA is responsible for promoting the principles of accountability, transparency and integrity across all Abu Dhabi government entities and institutions, whether local or international, in which the Abu Dhabi government has a vested interest of more than 25 per cent, according to its website.

It ensures that public resources and funds are managed, collected and disbursed efficiently, effectively and economically, safeguarding them from non-compliance or abuse for the benefit of future generations.

“With its indispensable role in enhancing governance in the public sector of Abu Dhabi and proven track-record of excellence in ensuring accountability in governmental and public authorities, ADAA has much to offer to the association,” IAACA President Simon Peh said.

“Together with members of IAACA, I look forward to establishing a long and fruitful relationship between the Association and ADAA.”

Founded in 2006, IAACA has been instrumental in fostering international anti-corruption collaboration. Currently, there are more than 140 countries and regions as members or that have participated in various initiatives of the association.