World Cup 2022 opening game: where to watch and what time it starts in the UAE

It's almost time for a truly special Fifa World Cup with all roads leading to Qatar.

This year's tournament has already become memorable for two reasons - for being staged in the middle of regular season, and for being the first finals to be held in the Gulf region.

When hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the first match of the tournament on Sunday, it will mark a fresh beginning for the sport in a new territory that hopes to be remembered for state-of-the-art venues and a unique cultural experience.

The World Cup will be played at eight venues across Qatar. The main venue of the tournament is the Lusail Stadium, which will also host the final. The other seven venues are Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium.

When is the opening game of Fifa World Cup 2022?

Hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the first game of World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 20. The match kicks off at 7pm local time (8pm UAE).

Where will the match take place?

The World Cup opener will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium. The venue has a capacity of 60,000 and its design has been inspired by one of the bedrocks of Arab culture - the tent.

The stadium has air-condition vents throughout the venue to allow optimal temperature for fans and players.

The Al Bayt Stadium is one of the eight venues that will host matches at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

How to watch in the UAE

The Fifa World Cup 2022 will be shown on beIN Sports. However, there are numerous options for football fans to catch all the action in the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace will have a dedicated World Cup fan zone with open-air viewing spots at the Oriental Cafe.

There will be another fan zone at Yas Links on Yas Island, while other venues like Vox Cinemas also offer viewing experiences.

In Dubai, dedicated fan zones and establishments offer fans the chance to enjoy live action with refreshments, music and even merchandise.

These include Expo City Dubai's Fan City, the BudX Fifa Fan Festival in Dubai Harbour, and McGettigan's x Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

While many of the fan zones in Dubai require tickets to enter, there are also several free fan zones including Stadium Lounge in City Walk, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, and City Centre Mirdif Stadium.

When is the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will take place before the first Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5pm local time (6pm UAE).