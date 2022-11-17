Sheikh Mohammed hails Qatar World Cup as 'historic milestone for all Arabs'

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed Qatar's hosting of the Fifa World Cup as an “historic milestone for all Arabs”.

Sheikh Mohammed delivered a message of support to the UAE's Gulf neighbour as anticipation builds for the start of the tournament on Sunday.

Qatar will face South American side Ecuador in the opening game of the event, with the eyes of the world firmly fixed on the region.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that the country's staging of the sporting spectacle was a “Qatari achievement” but also a source of “Gulf pride” and a reason to rejoice for the entire Arab world.

“We congratulate the Emir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar on this global achievement,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“All countries and peoples of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this major international event in our region … and our wishes for continuous Gulf and Arab successes.”

The 22nd Fifa World Cup will be a competition of firsts.

Not only will be the event make its debut in the Middle East, it will be the first to be held during winter months.

France will seek to defend the crown they won in Russia four years ago, while many supporters will be hoping for a fairy-tale success for Argentina in what could be Lionel Messi's international swansong.

With large numbers of football fans from the 32 participants descending on Doha, other parts of the Gulf are also set to enjoy a World Cup boost.

Dubai this week set out a comprehensive transport plan to serve the thousands of spectators set to attend fan zones dotted across the emirate.

A large number of supporters are expected to set up base in Dubai, with accommodation at a premium in the World Cup host nation.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority will add an extra 700 Hala taxis via the Careem app to its existing fleet of 11,310 to ease the movement of people attending fan zones and those flying from Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai's second hub known as DWC.