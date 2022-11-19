Messi, Martinez and Alvarez: flydubai’s new World Cup livery features Argentina team

Fans travelling to the World Cup with flydubai could arrive in Qatar on a jet decorated with an image of Lionel Messi.

Days before the footballing spectacle kicks off in Qatar, the Dubai airline has revealed its latest livery, created especially for the tournament.

The blue and white designs features members of the Argentina national team including Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes.

The livery has been applied to two of the low-cost airline’s Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as part of flydubai's regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association.

The flydubai livery has been used on two Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. Photo: flydubai

The jets will be used in flydubai’s match day shuttle flights between Dubai World Central and Doha airport, as well as on other routes on the airline’s network.

Offered in partnership with Qatar Airways and other GCC carriers, up to 30 shuttle flights a day will operate between Dubai and Doha over the course of the tournament.

On Thursday, flydubai flew the Argentina national team from Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi to Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The flight marked the launch of one of the team's World Cup campaign and came after a warm-up victory over the UAE.

Airlines add special World Cup livery on planes

Flydubai is not the only airline to introduce a World Cup livery.

Brazilian airline Gol has unveiled a special design on a Boeing 787-800.

Celebrating the Brazil team and their participation in the World Cup, the green and yellow design features football shirts emblazoned with the years that the country previously lifted the trophy.

Read more World Cup travel: everything you need to know when flying to Qatar

German airline Lufthansa also designed a special livery for the occasion called "Fanhasa". It was designed by illustrator Peter Phobia and promotes diversity.

It has been applied to an Airbus A330.

Click through the gallery above to see more World Cup livery

“Lufthansa is a byword for openness, tolerance, diversity and bringing people together,” the airline said.

Qatar Airways — the official airline sponsor of the World Cup — has three Boeing 777 jets decked out in hand-painted liveries to celebrate the tournament.