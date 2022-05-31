Flydubai to operate up to 30 shuttle flights a day to Doha during Fifa World Cup

Flydubai’s Match Day Shuttle flights, allowing Fifa World Cup ticket holders to easily travel between Dubai and Doha, are now available to book on the airline’s website.

Offered in partnership with Qatar Airways and other GCC carriers, up to 30 return flights per day will operate between Dubai and Doha over the course of the sporting event, which takes place from November 21 to December 18.

Return Match Day Shuttle flights will be available from $258 in economy and from $998 in business class. Fares include a hand baggage allowance, an on-board snack and complimentary ground transportation between the airport and stadiums in Doha.

Only passengers holding match day passes are eligible to buy tickets for these flights. For passengers without, flydubai’s scheduled flights between Dubai International and Hamad International Airport will continue to run during this period.

“We are pleased to partner with Qatar Airways and the other partner GCC national carriers to facilitate travel during the upcoming football tournament,” says Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive, flydubai.

“By coming together, we are able to offer football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of our region as they explore the sights and sounds of two countries.

“We are honoured to enter into this partnership, which will enable more people to travel between Dubai and Qatar to share in their love for football as this sporting event comes to the Middle East and Arab World for the first time.”

Flights will depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) and are not available to be booked as part of a connecting itinerary. They will operate on the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Passengers are advised to select a flight that arrives in Doha at least four hours before the match kick-off time. In addition, they should register for their Hayya card in advance of their flight as this will be required for travel on all Match Day Shuttle flights and for entry into Qatar.

