Lionel Messi trains with Argentina ahead of friendly match against UAE - in pictures

Lionel Messi and Argentina trained at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday ahead of their friendly game against the UAE.

The reigning Copa America champions take on Rodolfo Arruabarrena's men on Wednesday at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in their final warm-up match as they prepare for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Argentina's opening game in the first World Cup finals to be held in the Middle East is against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at Lusail Stadium. Their other Group C matches see them take on Mexico and then Poland.

Messi came through his final match for club side Paris Saint-Germain unscathed at the weekend when the Ligue 1 leaders trounced Auxerre 5-0 at Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was taken off with 15 minutes to go with the team three goals up.

The former Barcelona attacker will be playing in his fifth World Cup for an Argentina side that are currently on a run of 35 matches unbeaten. They last won the World Cup in 1986 and finished runners-up in both 1990 and 2014.

In their last two matches, Argentina defeated Honduras and Jamaica 3-0 – both friendlies held in the US.

Against the Hondurans, Messi scored two goals after Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez had opened the scoring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Against Jamaica, Messi grabbed another double, with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scoring the other at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

