Lionel Messi trains with Argentina ahead of friendly match against UAE - in pictures

South Americans prepare at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi ahead of Wednesday's game at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium

Gareth Cox
Nov 15, 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina trained at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday ahead of their friendly game against the UAE.

The reigning Copa America champions take on Rodolfo Arruabarrena's men on Wednesday at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in their final warm-up match as they prepare for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Argentina's opening game in the first World Cup finals to be held in the Middle East is against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at Lusail Stadium. Their other Group C matches see them take on Mexico and then Poland.

Messi came through his final match for club side Paris Saint-Germain unscathed at the weekend when the Ligue 1 leaders trounced Auxerre 5-0 at Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was taken off with 15 minutes to go with the team three goals up.

The former Barcelona attacker will be playing in his fifth World Cup for an Argentina side that are currently on a run of 35 matches unbeaten. They last won the World Cup in 1986 and finished runners-up in both 1990 and 2014.

In their last two matches, Argentina defeated Honduras and Jamaica 3-0 – both friendlies held in the US.

Against the Hondurans, Messi scored two goals after Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez had opened the scoring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Against Jamaica, Messi grabbed another double, with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scoring the other at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

In the gallery above you can see images of Messi and Co training at Al Nahyan Stadium. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

HOW ARGENTINA QUALIFED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: October 8, 2020. Argentina 1 (Messi pen 13’) Ecuador 0: Three points to kick-off the campaign thanks to Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty that extended their unbeaten run under manager Lionel Scaloni to eight games. "It was important to start with a win because we know how difficult the qualifiers are and all the matches are going to be as hard as this one," Messi said. Getty

Updated: November 15, 2022, 2:27 AM
