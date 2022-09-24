Lionel Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run

Lionel Messi scored a brace to help seal a comprehensive 3-0 friendly win for Argentina over Honduras in Miami on Friday to extend their impressive unbeaten run ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The Argentina captain scored a goal in each half, his opener doubling the lead given to Lionel Scaloni's team by Lautaro Martinez early on.

Argentina haven't lost in 34 matches heading into Tuesday's game against Jamaica in New York.

With their last defeat coming in the 2019 Copa America semi-final, the thousands of Argentina fans who packed Hard Rock Stadium in a crowd of 64,420 left delighted as a combative Honduran side were put to the sword.

"The game was what we expected," Argentina coach Scaloni said. "I am satisfied with that.

"As far as players who didn't play, as a coach I have to manage minutes and rest some players. Most important thing is that whoever plays proves they can belong and can play."

Messi was at the centre of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu Gomez who found Lautaro Martinez for an early lead.

The 35-year-old was on the receiving end of a hard foul in the 39th minute when Deybi Flores of Honduras slammed into him, sending him face down onto the turf and drawing a yellow card.

Messi's team mates immediately got in the faces of the Honduras players and the teams exchanged words but stopped short of trading blows. The Argentina captain remained in the game.

Near the end of the half, Marcelo Santos fouled Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso and Messi slotted home the penalty for a 2-0 advantage.

Enzo Fernandez stole the ball in the 69th minute and it fell perfectly to Messi, who chipped it over the goalkeeper's head.

Determined to continue putting on a show for his fans, Messi tried a difficult leaping shot in the waning minutes of the match but missed the target.

Two-time world champions Argentina are among the favourites to win it all in Qatar and play their first group stage match against Saudi Arabia on November 22.