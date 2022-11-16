UAE v Argentina: Here's how you can still watch Lionel Messi in Abu Dhabi

Lionel Messi's Argentina face UAE in their final warm-up in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday before making the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Copa America champions Argentina ride a 35-match win streak heading into the match at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and are considered by many as favourites for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks-off on Sunday.

Tickets for the match sold out in less than 24 hours. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on seeing Messi and Co in action.

What time is the match?

The high-glamour friendly kicks off at 7.30pm at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Why is the match important?

The match provides Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni a final chance to cast an eye over his squad before they head to Qatar where they will bid to win a third World Cup.

The UAE failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 so manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena is instead preparing his team for January's Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq. The national team, who on Sunday began a week-long camp in Abu Dhabi, face Kazakhstan in another friendly on Saturday.

How can I still watch Messi in action?

With the match sold out, the best option available is to watch the Paris Saint-Germain forward and his star-studded teammates on TV. In the UAE, the match will be broadcast live on Dubai Sports 1, Abu Dhabi Sports 1 and Sharjah Sports.