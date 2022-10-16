UAE friendly against Lionel Messi and Argentina sold out in less than 24 hours

Tickets for next month’s friendly between Argentina and the UAE in Abu Dhabi sold out in less than 24 hours, organisers said on Sunday.

The match, taking place at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on November 16, represents Argentina’s final warm-up game before they move to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup.

Tickets for the friendly went on sale late last week, with demand high to see Lionel Messi and teammates in the capital. However, organisers said tickets remain available for Argentina’s open training session on November 13, at Al Nahyan Stadium. The session begins at 6pm, with tickets starting at Dh25.

Messi, 35, confirmed last week that the Qatar finals, which begins on November 20, will be his final World Cup.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said in a statement: “Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the World Cup this December and many of the team’s players have been quite open about this potentially being their last major tournament.

The UAE will face Argentina on November 16 in Abu Dhabi.

“We are keen to ensure all those who missed out on tickets for the match with the UAE still have a chance to watch the players up close as they prepare in Abu Dhabi ahead of their campaign for a third World Cup title. For this reason, prices for the open training are very accessibly priced.”

Argentina, the current South American champions, are one of the favourites for the World Cup. Unbeaten in 35 matches, they begin their campaign for a third global crown against Saudi Arabia on November 22 before taking on Mexico four days later. Argentina round off Group C on November 30, against Poland.