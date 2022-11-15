Rodolfo Arruabarrena plays down reports UAE will ease off tackling against Argentina

UAE manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena said Wednesday’s friendly against Argentina in Abu Dhabi will be important for his side’s future ambitions, as he played down reports regarding instructing his players to avoid injuring their World Cup-bound opponents.

READ MORE World Cup thunders over horizon with fatigue and fitness fears looming large

The national team meet Argentina at a sold-out Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, in what represents the reigning Copa America champions’ final warm-up match before they travel to Doha.

On Monday, reports on social media centred on Arruabarrena, who is Argentine, telling his squad to go easy on Lionel Messi as his country’s current captain gets set for his final World Cup.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Arruabarrena was repeatedly asked about the comments, but said: “It was a joke. Of course, that can be interpreted wrongly, but it’s just a joke. It is a match that is very important and we know that we will confront a team that is one of the candidates to reach the [World Cup] final.

“First, I would like to make it very clear that the players have been told that it is very important to play and I will never tell them to be careful. They are responsible. I hope we all enjoy, no injuries, and that Argentina will go on in the best way possible. For me as an Argentinian, that is all I want.

“My players will play to compete and to win. We are going to play against some of the world’s best players, so they are fans.

Expand Autoplay The UAE national team trains in Abu Dhabi ahead of Wednesday's marquee friendly against Argentina at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. Photos: UAE FA

“I will be fan No 1 for Argentina from Thursday onwards, but for now I am working for my team here and we are here to compete and enjoy the experience of playing against one of the best teams in the world.”

Arruabarrena, appointed as UAE manager in February, is preparing his team for January's Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq. The national team, who on Sunday began a week-long camp in Abu Dhabi, face Kazakhstan in another friendly on Saturday.

“I hope everyone who comes to [Wednesday's] match will enjoy. It will be a fantastic show. I know a lot of the people [in the Argentina camp], but for me it is also a very important moment for my team. They are very young and for many of them it will be their first time playing against such a high-level of rival.

“I want them to enjoy, but also to suffer. They will acquire great experience from this. I want us to compete, but really I want a good game.”