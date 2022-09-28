World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil look in great shape to land record sixth title

Brazil head into the 2022 World Cup as slight favourites to win the tournament, and it isn’t hard to see why. With world-class talent in every position, they have all of the attributes needed to go on and seal a record sixth title.

While much of the personnel has changed since the last World Cup in Russia, one constant for Brazil is the coach, with Tite still in charge.

The former Corinthians manager helped guide the Selecao to a first Copa America title in more than a decade, after they beat Peru in the final of the 2019 edition on home soil. Brazil followed that up with a stellar World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw them win 14 of their 17 matches to top COMNEBOL qualifying.

If they are to go all the way in Qatar, the side’s strong Premier League contingent will be key. It begins with two world-class goalkeepers in the form of Liverpool’s Alisson and Ederson of Manchester City, and Tite has found it understandably challenging to pick which of the two he should play.

Just in front of them, the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, one-time centre-back partners at Paris Saint-Germain, will look to create a strong base from which the creative players can flourish.

Manchester United’s new big-money duo of Casemiro and Antony will look to strike up an understanding at club level that they can carry into Qatar, while additional Premier League firepower comes in the form of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Newcastle United hero Bruno Guimaraes.

For as much quality as Brazil have in midfield and defence, it is at the sharp end of the pitch where the five-time world champions really have an embarrassment of riches. Alongside the phenomenally talented Neymar, Brazil are also bolstered by one of the best young players in world football right now in Vinicius Junior.

Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final, he will also be joined by the likes of Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus – two players who both moved to North London clubs this summer.

On paper, Brazil have all the ingredients needed to finally end their 20-year wait for a World Cup title. Expectations will naturally be sky-high in Qatar, but if it all comes together as many are expecting, Tite’s squad could be unstoppable.

Brazil head coach Tite, centre, instructs his players during a training session in Tokyo in June, 2022. AP

Manager: Tite

Star player: Neymar

One to Watch: Vinicius Junior

World Cups appeared in: ALL (22)

Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 (5)

Fixtures: Nov 24 – Brazil v Serbia / Nov 28 – Brazil v Switzerland / Dec 2 – Cameroon v Brazil