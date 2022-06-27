Road to Qatar: how Brazil qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

It was a record-breaking qualification campaign for Brazil to reach the 2022 World Cup finals.

The five-time world champions secured top spot in South American qualifying, finishing with a record 45 points, beating Argentina's haul of 43 from 2002 World Cup qualifying.

This was achieved despite the qualifier against Argentina being abandoned in farcical scenes in Sao Paulo last September. The match has yet to be played.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was top scorer with eight goals. The 30-year-old is now second on his country's all-time list with 74 from 119 caps – three behind Pele.

In Qatar, Brazil have been drawn in Group G, alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil's fixtures in Qatar

November 24 Brazil v Serbia – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

November 28 Brazil v Switzerland – Stadium 974 (8pm)

December 2 Cameroon v Brazil – Lusail Stadium (11pm)