Road to Qatar: how Argentina qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

With the Copa America crown safely in the bag, Argentina will now be looking to win the World Cup for a third time.

Argentina defeated Brazil to become South American champions last year, as Lionel Messi finally won a first major honour with his country at the age of 34.

It also ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy, and brought Brazil's unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days to a close.

Qualification for Qatar was achieved in style as they finished second in the South American qualifying to Brazil, undefeated in 17 games.

Messi and Lautaro Martinez finished as leading scorers with seven goals apiece, with the former overtaking Pele to become top international scorer in South American football.

There was controversy along the way, though, when their match against Brazil was abandoned in farcical scenes in Sao Paulo last September.

Brazilian state health officials and police, clutching documents, came on to the pitch accusing Argentina players of breaking infringing Covid-19 rules.

Fifa has since ordered the game to be replayed while also handing out fines and suspensions.

In Qatar, Argentina have been drawn in Group C, alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

In the gallery above, you can see how Argentina qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Argentina's fixtures in Qatar

November 22 Argentina v Saudi Arabia – Lusail Stadium (2pm)

November 26 Argentina v Mexico – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

November 30 Poland v Argentina – Stadium 974 (11pm)