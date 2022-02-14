Fifa orders abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be replayed

Fifa ordered Brazil and Argentina replay the World Cup qualifier that was abandoned after health officials stormed the pitch to question the quarantine status of players.

World football's governing body also handed out fines and suspensions after farcical scenes at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena on September 5 when Brazilian officials accused Argentina players of breaking Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Four of Argentina’s English Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in September and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus declarations by not stating they had been in red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero have been sanctioned and will miss the final two qualifiers. Giovani Lo Celso — currently on loan from Spurs at Villarreal — has also been banned.

They are banned for the remaining home game against Venezuela and away trip to Ecuador. Both Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the finals to be held later this year in Qatar.

“After a thorough investigation of the various factual elements and in light of the applicable regulations, the Fifa Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match should be replayed on a date and at a location to be decided by Fifa ,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, the Fifa Disciplinary Committee has concluded that the abandonment of the match stemmed from several deficiencies of the parties involved.”

Fifa fined the Brazilian and Argentine football associations 500,000 Swiss francs ($540,000) and 200,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for their failure to ensure “order and safety".

The date and location of the replayed game has yet to be decided.