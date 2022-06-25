Road to Qatar: how the Netherlands qualified for World Cup 2022

The Netherlands head to Qatar hoping to be crowned world champions for the first time after finishing runners-up on three occasions.

READ MORE Road to Qatar: how Belgium qualified for World Cup 2022

Experienced manager Louis van Gaal is back in charge of the Oranje for a third time after replacing Frank de Boer, who quit after the Dutch were knocked out of Euro 2020 in the last 16 by the Czech Republic.

The Netherlands finished top of Group G, two points clear of second-placed Turkey. Barcelona striker Memphis Depay was their top scorer with an impressive 12 goals, taking his tally for the national team to 42 in 80 matches.

For the finals in Qatar, they were drawn in Group A, alongside the hosts, Ecuador and Afcon winners Senegal.

In the gallery above, you can see how the Netherlands qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

The Netherlands' fixtures in Qatar

November 21 Senegal v Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium (2pm UAE)

November 25 Netherlands v Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium (8pm)

November 29 Netherlands v Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium (7pm)