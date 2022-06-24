Road to Qatar: how Belgium qualified for World Cup 2022

The No 1-ranked team in Europe eased their way through qualifying for the Qatar World Cup as Belgium look to improve on their efforts of 2018.

Roberto Martinez's team – who finished third at the last World Cup in Russia – sealed top spot in Group E, ending up five points clear of second-placed Wales and unbeaten from eight games, winning six of them.

Romelu Lukaku topped the scoring charts for the Red Devils, with the big striker finding the net five times – he now has 68 goals in 102 appearances for his country.

For the finals in Qatar, Belgium were drawn in Group F, alongside Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

In the gallery above, you can see how Belgium qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Belgium's fixtures in Qatar

November 23 Belgium v Canada – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, (11pm)

November 27 Belgium v Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium (5pm)

December 1 Croatia v Belgium – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (7pm)