Road to Qatar: how France qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

The reigning world champions safely secured their passage to Qatar and the opportunity to defend their crown in the Middle East.

Didier Deschamps's side finished top of Group D, taking 18 points from their eight games and finishing six points clear of second placed Ukraine.

Striker Antoine Griezmann finished as top scorer for Les Bleus after hitting five goals and the Atletico Madrid star now sits third in France's all-time list with 42, nine shy of top gun Thierry Henry.

Kylian Mbappe notched five in the campaign – including four in one game against Kazakhstan – and the Paris Saint-Germain player currently has 27 goals from his 57 national team caps.

In Qatar, France were drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

In Qatar, France were drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

France's fixtures in Qatar

November 22 France v Australia – Al Janoub Stadium (11pm)

November 26 France v Denmark – Stadium 974 (8pm)

November 30 Tunisia v France – Education City Stadium (7pm)