Road to Qatar: how Germany qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Germany powered their way into this year's World Cup in Qatar with an impressive qualification campaign, albeit in a relatively weak group.

Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Low as manager after three matches and led his team to seven wins on the spin as they topped the table with nine victories out of 10 matches, finishing nine points clear of second-placed North Macedonia.

They also showed a ruthless streak in front of goal with a tally of 36 from 10 matches, with Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner each contributing five. At the other end, Germany conceded just four across the entire campaign.

In Qatar – where they have been drawn in Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan – Germany will be looking to become world champions for what would be a joint record fifth time alongside Brazil.

In the gallery above, you can see how Germany qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Germany's fixtures in Qatar

November 23 Germany v Japan – Khalifa International Stadium (5pm)

November 27 Spain v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

December 1 Costa Rica v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)