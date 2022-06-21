Road to Qatar: how Spain qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

A World Cup just would not feel like a World Cup without the red shirts of Spain being in the mix.

Luis Enrique's side finished top of Group B, taking 19 points from eight games, although their spot wasn't guaranteed until they defeated second-placed Sweden in their final match.

And the campaign was not without its glitches as the team lost a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1993.

Ferran Torres, who left Manchester City to join Barcelona in January 2022, top scored for the Spaniards with four goals in qualifying.

Spain have now qualified for 12 consecutive World Cup finals. They won the tournament in 2010 when they were also the reigning European champions.

In Qatar, Spain are drawn in Group E along with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

In the gallery above, you can see how Spain qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Spain's fixtures in Qatar 2022

November 23 Spain v Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium (8pm KO UAE)

November 27 Spain v Germany – Al Bayt Stadium (11pm)

December 1 Japan v Spain – Khalifa International Stadium (11pm)