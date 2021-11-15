'Blessed' Morata finds redemption in Seville as he sends Spain to Qatar 2022 - in pictures

Alvaro Morata said he was blessed to have scored the goal that sent Spain to next year's World Cup in Qatar in the same venue where he suffered jeers from the national team fans in June.

The Juventus striker tapped home in the 86th minute against Sweden in Seville to secure Spain's place at the 2022 global finals.

In the La Cartuja Stadium in June, also against Sweden, Morata was substituted to a chorus of boos after missing a penalty and wasting another clear opportunity in a disappointing 0-0 draw in Spain's Euro 2020 opener.

Read more Late Mitrovic header sends Serbia to World Cup at Ronaldo's expense

"Destiny was good to me today," Morata, who in June said he and his family had received death threats during the Euros, told a news conference on Sunday.

"It had to be here, where I went through some really difficult experiences. I feel so lucky and blessed that I helped my team to be in the World Cup. But we only did what we are supposed to do. Spain have to be in every World Cup," the 29-year-old added.

Spain coach Luis Enrique was relieved with the late win and even happier that it was Morata who grabbed the headlines.

"He deserved so much because of what he experienced here in this stadium and because he works so hard. I'm so excited for him to make peace with the fans," Luis Enrique told reporters.

Spain topped Group B with 19 points while second-placed Sweden will have to try and qualify for next year's World Cup via the play-offs in March.