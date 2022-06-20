Road to Qatar: how Portugal qualified for World Cup 2022 - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal secured their spot in the Qatar World Cup finals – but they had to do it the hard way after falling short in the group stage.

Portugal finished second in Group A after they lost at home to Serbia in their final game to finish three points behind their opponents

That meant Fernando Santos' team had negotiate their way through the play-offs, which they did after victories over Turkey and North Macedonia.

The qualifying campaign will also be remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the record for scoring the most international goals, overtaking Ali Daei of Iran's tally of 109.

The veteran Manchester United striker scored six times in qualifying. He has 117 international goals.

In Qatar, Portugal have been drawn in Group H along with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

In the gallery above, you can see how Portugal qualified for the finals that kick-off on November 21. To view the next image, click on the arrows or just swipe if on a mobile device.

Portugal's fixtures in Qatar 2022

November 24 Portugal v Ghana – Stadium 974 (8pm KO UAE)

November 28 Portugal v Uruguay – Lusail Stadium (11pm)

December 2 South Korea v Portugal – Education City Stadium (7pm)